WWE Announces Locations For 12 New Raw, SmackDown Episodes In May, April & June

WWE released the following press release on February 28:

WWE® ANNOUNCES 12 EVENTS AS PART OF 2025 TOUR

* Monday, April 28: Kansas City, Missouri, RAW, T-Mobile Center

* Monday, May 12: Louisville, Kentucky, RAW, KFC Yum Center

* Friday, May 16: Greensboro, North Carolina, SmackDown, First Horizon Coliseum

* Monday, May 19: Greenville, South Carolina, RAW, Bon Secours Wellness Arena

* Friday, May 23: Savannah, Georgia, SmackDown, EnMarket Arena

* Friday, May 30: Knoxville, Tennessee, SmackDown, Thompson Boling Arena

* Monday, June 2: Tulsa, Oklahoma, RAW, BOK Center

* Friday, June 13: Lexington, Kentucky, SmackDown, Rupp Arena

* Monday, June 16: Green Bay, Wisconsin, RAW, Resch Center

* Friday, June 20: Grand Rapids, Michigan, SmackDown, Van Andel Arena

* Monday, June 23: Columbus, Ohio, RAW, Nationwide Arena

* Monday, June 30: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, RAW, PPG Paints Arena

WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 12 live events as part of the company's 2025 touring schedule. Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, March 7 at 10am ET/7am PT via WWE.com/Events. To register for pre-sale opportunities, which begin Wednesday, March 5 at 10am ET/7am PT, please visit: WWE.com/new-events-presale-registration.



