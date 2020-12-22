WWE Announces Lumberjack Stipulation For Intercontinental Championship Match

WWE has announced that the Big E vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will now be a Lumberjack Match on Friday’s SmackDown episode. Friday’s Christmas Day edition of SmackDown on FOX was reportedly taped today. Below is the updated line-up:

* Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against opponents to be announced

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defends against Big E in a Lumberjack Match

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defends against Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage match