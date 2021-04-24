WWE Announces Match And More For Next Week’s RAW

In a rematch from last week, former RETRIBUTION members T-BAR and MACE will team up to face Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman on Monday’s WWE RAW.

This match was made after this week’s RAW saw MACE and T-BAR get the DQ win over Strowman and McIntyre when Drew unmasked MACE and beat him down with the mask, snapping until the referee called for the disqualification. T-BAR was then unmasked in the post-match angle by Strowman.

WWE has also announced that WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will return on Monday’s RAW for more build to his title defense against McIntyre at the WrestleMania Backlash PPV on 5/16. Lashley did not appear last Monday night.

