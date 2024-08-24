WWE Announces Match For Bash In Berlin “Go-Home” SmackDown On 8/30

The first match appears official for the WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown.

During the August 23 episode of the weekly two-hour blue brand WWE on FOX prime time Friday night program from Washington, D.C., Andrade confronted Carmelo Hayes in his barbershop in a pre-taped segment.

After a verbal back-and-forth, which saw Andrade take Hayes to task for disrespecting him after his victory in their trilogy bout on the 8/16 episode of SmackDown.

Once the segment wrapped up, the WWE SmackDown commentary team of Corey Graves and Wade Barrett noted that Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes 4 appears set for next week’s WWE Bash In Berlin “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.