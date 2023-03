You can officially pencil in a match for next week’s show.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown goes down from Las Vegas, Nevada next week and the company has announced a big singles match for the show.

Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight was announced for one of the final stops on The Road to WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 3/24 for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage from Las Vegas, NV.