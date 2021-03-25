WWE Announces Match For Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that the vacant AEW tag team titles will be up for grabs on Night One of the NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver. There will be a triple threat match between MSK, the Grizzled Young Veterans, and Legado Del Fantasma.

