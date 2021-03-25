WWE Announces Match For Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that the vacant AEW tag team titles will be up for grabs on Night One of the NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver. There will be a triple threat match between MSK, the Grizzled Young Veterans, and Legado Del Fantasma.
