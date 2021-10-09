WWE Announces Match & Segment For Monday’s RAW

WWE has announced RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair & Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair for Monday’s RAW in San Francisco.

The tag team match comes after Lynch stopped Belair from winning a non-title match over Flair on this week’s RAW, but was then attacked by Banks. The WWE Draft this past week saw Flair and Banks get drafted to the blue brand, while Lynch and Belair were drafted to the red brand. Those changes go into effect on the October 22 edition of SmackDown, which is the night after WWE Crown Jewel, where Lynch will defend against Banks and Belair in a Triple Threat. Flair has not been announced for a Crown Jewel match as of this writing.

Monday’s RAW will also feature a face-to-face segment with Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion Big E. This face-off segment was announced to build to their title match at WWE Crown Jewel.

Here is the updated RAW line up for next week-

* King of the Ring Tournament First Round Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Jinder Mahal

* King of the Ring Tournament First Round Match: Xavier Woods vs. Ricochet

* Queen’s Crown Tournament First Round Match: Doudrop vs. Natalya

* Queen’s Crown Tournament First Round Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke

* WWE Champion Big E and Drew McIntyre face-off in the ring to build to Crown Jewel

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair