WWE Announces Matches And Segment For Next Week’s NXT

The following has been announced for next Tuesday’s NXT on the USA Network:

-Ted DiBiase Sr. and Cameron Grimes appear in a Million Dollar Face Off

-Bobby Fish vs. Pete Dunne

-Franky Monet makes in-ring debut

-Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai & Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez

-Finn Balor challenges Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship

It was also announced that Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde will challenge MSK for the NXT Tag Team Championship on the 6/1 NXT show.

