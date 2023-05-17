WWE Announces Matches For Next Week’s NXT On USA (5/23/2023)

You can officially pencil in some matches for next week’s WWE NXT.

As the road to WWE NXT Battleground 2023 continues, WWE NXT returns on the USA Network next Tuesday night with the “go-home” episode leading into the aforementioned premium live event in Lowell, Mass.

On tap for next week’s NXT on USA show, which premieres at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida are the following matches:

WWE NXT PREVIEW (5/23/2023)

* Roxanne Perez vs. Tiffany Stratton (NXT Women’s Tourney Semifinals)* Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria (NXT Women’s Tourney Semifinals)* Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer* Tank Ledger vs. Hank Walker

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 5/23 for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.