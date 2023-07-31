WWE Announces Matches For Post-Great American Bash Edition Of NXT

You can officially pencil in two new matches for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

Right before the main event at WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 on Sunday night, the commentary duo of Vic Joseph and Booker T announced a new pair of matches for the post-GAB episode of NXT on USA.

Confirmed for next Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. is Lyra Valkyria vs. Jacy Jane, as well as Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe.

