WWE Announces Matches For SmackDown Next Week In San Juan, Puerto Rico

You can officially pencil in a pair of high-profile matches for next week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

During the night one of the 2023 WWE Draft special edition of Friday Night SmackDown this week at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, two big matches were confirmed for next week’s show.

Scheduled for the final stop on the road to WWE Backlash 2023 will be the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which also emanates from Puerto Rico next Friday night.

On tap for the show is Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Karrion Kross, The O.C. vs. The Viking Raiders, as well as an appearance by WWE Backlash host and one-half of the San Juan Street Fight against Damian Priest, top-streaming music artist Bad Bunny.

