WWE Announces Mickie James And More For Royal Rumble

WWE has announced 19 participants for the 2022 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair announced during this week’s SmackDown that she will be in the Women’s Rumble Match, and will go on to WrestleMania 38 to pick her own challenger. The video package that announced the other 18 participants also included Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James, who will defend against Deonna Purrazzo at Impact’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view this Saturday. Pat McAfee acknowledged on commentary that James is the current Knockouts Champion.

The following names for the match were revealed on SmackDown: James, Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, and WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

The 2022 Royal Rumble will take place on January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.