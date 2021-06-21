WWE Announces MITB Qualifying Matches For RAW Tonight

WWE has announced the following Money in the Bank qualifying matches for tonight’s RAW on the USA Network:

-Riddle vs. Drew McIntyre

-Randy Orton vs. John Morrison

-AJ Styles vs. Riddle

-Asuka & Naomi vs. Eva Marie & Piper Niven (both team members will qualify)

-Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax (both team members will qualify)

These MITB qualifiers are the only matches announced for RAW as of now.

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest, and join us for live RAW PBP at 8 PM Eastern Time.