WWE Announces Money In The Bank 2022 For Allegiant Stadium

The 2022 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas during July 4th Weekend. WWE announced the Money In the Bank details during tonight’s SummerSlam pay-per-view, which also took place at Allegiant Stadium. Money In the Bank 2022 will mark the first time the event will be held in an NFL stadium.

Here is the new MITB 2022 promo with full announcement, including comments from WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan-

LAS VEGAS, August 21, 2021 – On the heels of a record-breaking SummerSlam in Las Vegas, WWE announced tonight that it will return to Allegiant Stadium July 4th weekend of 2022 for WWE Money In The Bank.

The event marks the first time in history that WWE Money In The Bank will be held at an NFL stadium.

“Las Vegas, its residents and visitors have demonstrated that Vegas is the perfect city for our biggest events,” said Nick Khan, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer. “Money In The Bank, an appropriately titled event for Vegas and one of our five annual tentpoles, will bring the WWE Universe back to Allegiant Stadium July 4th weekend of 2022.”

“We were thrilled to host SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium. Its success continues to illustrate how the city of Las Vegas is uniquely positioned to host a variety of exciting and diverse sports and entertainment events,” said Chris Wright, Allegiant Stadium General Manager. “Partnering with the LVCVA team has been pivotal in bringing SummerSlam to the market and we are looking forward to collaborating with WWE on hosting Money In The Bank on July 4th weekend in 2022.”

Fans interested in an exclusive WWE Money In The Bank presale opportunity can register at http://mitb.wwe.com/presale. Additional information on the event will be announced in the near future.