WWE Announces More For Next Week’s RAW Lineup, SmackDown Wrestlers To Appear?

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to make his official WWE RAW in-ring return on next Monday’s show.

WWE has announced that Rhodes will face The Miz in singles action on Monday’s RAW. This will be his first match on RAW in six years.

Rhodes returned to WWE for a win over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38, and then defeated Kevin Owens in this week’s post-RAW dark main event, but Monday’s match with The Miz will be his red brand in-ring return for TV.

WWE noted in their official preview, “After six years, Cody Rhodes made his triumphant and shocking return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. The following night on Raw, Rhodes appeared on the red brand for the first time in over half a decade to explain the reason for his homecoming: to claim the WWE Championship. The first step in that journey to the top begins on Monday night when The American Nightmare laces up his boots for his first match on Raw since 2016 to take on The Miz. Will Rhodes start off on a high note, or can The A-Lister spoil his return to action? Find out Monday night on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!”

WWE has also announced a special edition of The VIP Lounge for Monday’s RAW.

This week’s RAW saw MVP turn on Bobby Lashley, aligning himself with Omos just days after Lashley ended Omos’ undefeated streak at WrestleMania 38. Now MVP and Omos will explain their actions and address the WWE Universe from inside their VIP Lounge, according to the WWE preview.

The WWE Events website and the arena website also has the following Superstars advertised – Lashley, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Drew McIntyre, The New Day, RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens. The arena has The Bloodline vs. McIntyre and The New Day advertised, which will likely be the dark main event, if it happens at all.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s RAW from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Below is the updated line-up:

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is sending SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos to capture the RAW Tag Team Titles from RK-Bro to unify them

* Veer Mahaan vs. Rey Mysterio

* Damian Priest vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi will defend against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley

* Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz

* MVP and Omos discuss Bobby Lashley and address the WWE Universe on a special edition of The VIP Lounge