WWE Announces More RAW Matches For Tonight

WWE has announced AJ Styles vs. Omos for tonight’s RAW.

Damian Priest will also defend the United States Championship against Dolph Ziggler tonight. This will be a rematch from last week’s show that ended in a DQ/count-out when Priest snapped on Ziggler. Priest will lose the championship if the match ends in a count-out or DQ tonight.

Here is the updated RAW lineup for tonight-

-AJ Styles vs. Omos

-Dolph Ziggler vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest (title will change hands on a DQ/count-out)

-Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E vs. Seth Rollins (winner challenges for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble)

-New WWE Champion Brock Lesnar kicks off the show