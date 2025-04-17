WWE Announces Morgan & Morgan As The Official Law Firm Partner For The Company

WWE sent out the following today:

MORGAN & MORGAN NAMED OFFICIAL LAW FIRM PARTNER OF WWE®

WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Morgan & Morgan, America’s largest injury law firm, today announced a multi-year partnership agreement in which Morgan & Morgan will become the Official Law Firm Partner of WWE and be featured across a variety of WWE assets.“We’re excited to introduce Morgan & Morgan as the inaugural Official Law Firm Partner of WWE, building off the longstanding and successful relationship with UFC and PBR,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Partnerships, TKO.As WWE’s inaugural Official Law Firm Partner and first-ever legal industry sponsor, Morgan & Morgan will receive prominent exposure and integrations within key WWE assets, highlighted by on-site activations at WrestleMania® 41 in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, an enhanced match sponsorship at Money In The Bank®, presenting partner designation and center mat branding at Backlash® in St. Louis, and more.“Morgan & Morgan is excited and honored to partner with WWE and continue our agreements within the TKO organization. WWE’s battle-tested Superstars and passionate fan base make them a perfect partner for our firm. As America’s largest injury law firm, we know firsthand what it’s like to fight against the powerful for our clients, and we look forward to growing this partnership,” said Dan Morgan, Managing Partner of Morgan & Morgan.Additionally, WWE and Morgan & Morgan will collaborate on new and original content which will be distributed through WWE’s popular digital and social channels.WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.As America’s largest injury law firm, with lawyers licensed in all 50 states, Morgan & Morgan has recovered more than $23 billion for over 500,000 clients. Throughout the United States, our attorneys fulfill our “For The People” commitment in over 50 practice areas, including national mass torts and class actions, labor and employment, product liability and dangerous drugs, among many others. Hundreds of law firms throughout the U.S. refer thousands of cases through our Morgan Connection platform. Our firm has taken on some of the biggest corporations across the globe, including BP, Facebook, Google, Monsanto, Norfolk Southern, and Eli Lilly, and recovered billions in complex national litigation, including $1.8 billion in the Porter Ranch Gas Leak case in California. Learn more at www.forthepeople.com.