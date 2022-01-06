WWE Announces Multi-Year Deal For Company To Develop Lottery Games

WWE announced the following today-

WWE® Signs Multi-Year Agreement with IGT for Exclusive Licensing Rights to Develop Omnichannel Lottery Games

STAMFORD, Conn., January 6, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) announced that it has signed a multi-year exclusive licensing agreement with International Game Technology PLC (“IGT”) (NYSE: IGT) to develop and distribute WWE-branded omnichannel lottery games and turnkey promotional programs featuring company logos, Superstars, events and programs.

“IGT is the clear industry leader in the lottery and gaming space, and we look forward to collaborating by bringing our intellectual property to our fans and lottery games around the globe,” said Alex Varga, WWE Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Development. “This is an exciting opportunity for us to continue to leverage the strong crossover between the WWE Universe and another segment of the gaming landscape.”

“The WWE brand has broad appeal that reaches diverse age groups and cultural demographics in many geographies,” said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Lottery. “IGT looks forward to melding the unique WWE assets with IGT’s lottery expertise to create appealing, high-quality games and second-chance promotional opportunities for our global customers and their players.”

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For more information about IGT’s lottery business, visit igt.com and follow IGT on LinkedIn.