WWE Announces New Class Of International PC Recruits

WWE has announced a new class of international Performance Center recruits, who have all reported to Orlando to begin training.

This class is headlined by Sarray, who made her NXT debut this week with a win over Zoey Stark. Others in the class are Sanjana George from India, Jennifer Michell Cantu Iglesias from Mexico,Matt Farrelly of Australia, and Stephanie De Landre of Australia. Veteran Japanese wrestler Hideki Suzuki is also in this class, joining the WWE Performance Center coaching staff

Here is the full announcement with details from WWE-