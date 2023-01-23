WWE Announces New Developments for Tonight’s RAW 30th Anniversary Special

WWE has made significant announcements regarding tonight’s RAW 30th Anniversary special.

Byron Saxton has announced that the first hour of tonight’s RAW special will be commercial-free, as seen in the video below. Saxton also announced that tonight’s title match between Bobby Lashley and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will be no disqualification.

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler joined Saxton, claiming to be wearing the same suit he wore on his first RAW episode. For tonight’s RAW, Lawler teased a “King’s Court” segment. Saxton went on a rant, prompting WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons to yell his trademark “DAMN!” line.

The following is the updated line-up for tonight’s RAW 30 event from Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Arena, as well as the Saxton video:

* The go-home build for Royal Rumble

* The first hour will air commercial-free

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defends against Bobby Lashley in a No DQ match

* The Bloodline holds Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage match with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY banned from ringside

* Special appearances from WWE Hall of Famers and Legends such as The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Ron Simmons, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Teddy Long, Jerry Lawler, Kurt Angle, Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels, Chief Content Officer Triple H, Hulk Hogan, Diamond Dallas Page, Jimmy Hart, The Godfather, Ted DiBiase Sr., IRS (Irwin R. Schyster), Alundra Blayze (Madusa). Ronda Rousey was also advertised to appear, while WWE Hall of Famers Kane and The Bella Twins, Brock Lesnar, and others are expected