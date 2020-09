WWE has announced that this week’s SmackDown will feature AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn. It was also announced that Alexa Bliss will host a “Moment Of Bliss” segment with Nikki Cross as her special guest.

Here is the line up for tomorrow’s episode. Join us here on PWMania for live PBP coverage.

-Sami Zayn vs. AJ Styles

-Sasha Banks speaks on Bayley’s recent attack

-A Moment of Bliss with host Alexa Bliss and guest Nikki Cross

-Samoan Street Fight: Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Sheamus and King Corbin