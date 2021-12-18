WWE Announces New Match For The Day 1 PPV

A new singles match for the blue brand has been announced for the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. The match will see Drew McIntyre take on Madcap Moss, who will have Happy Baron Corbin in his corner.

Last night’s SmackDown on FOX saw McIntyre crash an episode of Happy Talk, retrieving his sword from Adam Pearce’s desk, which Moss and Corbin stole last week. Corbin later booked Moss to face McIntyre at WWE Day 1, and Moss didn’t seem thrilled about the news. McIntyre and Jeff Hardy had been feuding with Corbin and Moss until Hardy was released from his WWE contract earlier this month.

The WWE Day 1 PPV will take place on New Year’s Day at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta Georgia. Here is the updated lineup-

–WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Brock Lesnar

–WWE Championship Fatal 4 Way: Big E (C) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

–RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Liv Morgan

–SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs. The New Day

-Edge vs. The Miz

-Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss