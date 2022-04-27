WWE Announces New Matches For NXT Spring Breakin’

Next Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 will be the special Spring Breakin’ episode airing live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Below is the updated Spring Breakin’ lineup coming out of this week’s show-

-Santos Escobar & Tony D’Angelo sitdown meeting

-Nathan Frazer vs. Grayson Waller

-The Viking Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers

-Natalya & Lash Legend vs. Cora Jade & Nikkita Lyons

–NXT North American Championship Triple Threat: Cameron Grimes (C) vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes

–NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs. Joe Gacy

