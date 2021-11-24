WWE Announces New Matches For NXT War Games

The WWE NXT War Games event will take place on Sunday 12/5 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Below is the updated War Games lineup coming out of tonight’s program-

–WarGames: Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne & LA Knight vs. Bron Breakker, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller & Carmelo Hayes

–WarGames: Dakota Kai, Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin vs. Raquel Gonzalez, Kay Lee Ray, Io Shirai & Cora Jade

-Hair vs. Hair: Duke Hudson vs. Cameron Grimes

-NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Roderick Strong (C) vs. Joe Gacy

-NXT Tag Team Championship: Imperium (C) vs. TBA (Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner or Legado Del Fantasma)