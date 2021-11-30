WWE Announces New NXT 2.0 Match For Tonight

Cameron Grimes vs. Andre Chase has been added to tonight’s WarGames go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0. This match will serve as a warm-up for Grimes as he prepares to face Duke Hudson in a Hair vs. Hair match at Sunday’s WarGames special event.
Here is the updated NXT lineup for tonight-
* Cameron Grimes vs. Andre Chase
* Joe Gacy hosts All-Inclusive Invitational
* Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde vs. Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly with the winners becoming the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium for a title shot at WarGames
* Women’s WarGames Advantage Ladder Match: Dakota Kai vs. Kay Lee Ray
* Men’s WarGames Advantage Ladder Match: Fans will choose the participants