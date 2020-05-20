WWE Announces New NXT Match For Tonight

The new feud between The Undisputed Era and Dexter Lumis will continue during tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. WWE has just announced Lumis vs. Roderick Strong for tonight’s episode.

* Karrion Kross and Scarlett to open the show

* Roderick Strong vs. Dexter Lumis

* Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley

* Kushida vs. Drake Maverick (Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament match)

* El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Akira Tozawa (Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament match)