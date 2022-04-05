WWE Announces New NXT Match/Segment For Tonight

WWE has announced that Cameron Grimes will be on tonight’s NXT to celebrate his NXT North American Championship win. Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legends was also added to the card.

Below is the updated NXT lineup for tonight-

-Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend

-NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes to appear

-New NXT Champion Bron Breakker to appear

-Tony D’Angelo & AJ Galante celebrate win over Tommaso Ciampa

-Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai defend the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship against Toxic Attraction

Stay tuned to PWMania.com throughout the day and join us later on for full NXT coverage.