WWE Announces New NXT Matches For Tonight

Four more matches have been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

WWE has confirmed the two first round matches in the 2022 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic that will air tonight – The Creed Brothers vs. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, and Legado del Fantasma vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe.

The remaining first round matches in the Men’s Dusty Classic are Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans, and Jacket Time vs. MSK. These will air next week.

In women’s division action, Ivy Nile vs. Kay Lee will take place on tonight’s show.

Nile has been undefeated since making her official singles debut back on the October 12 NXT show. She has NXT wins over Valentina Feroz, Yulisa Leon, and Amari Miller, and 205 Live wins over Erica Yan, Fallon Henley, and Feroz, which came on last week’s show. KLR is also undefeated in singles action since making her official main NXT brand debut back on August 24. She has defeated Feroz, Miller, Ember Moon, Sarray and Dakota Kai in singles action, and was also on the winning WarGames team back in early December. Her one loss since coming to the main NXT brand came on December 28, when she teamed with Io Shirai against Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez.

WWE has also announced that Dante Chen will make his NXT 2.0 return tonight. His opponent was not named.

Chen debuted back on the September 21 NXT 2.0 reboot episode, defeating Trey Baxter. He then defeated Blade on the October 1 edition of WWE 205 Live, but suffered a knee injury and was out of action until returning with a win over Draco Anthony on the December 31 edition of 205 Live.

On a related note for tonight’s NXT show, WWE has confirmed that WALTER vs. Roderick Strong will be the main event.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated card for tonight:

* Elektra Lopez will appear

* Tony D’Angelo hosts a Memorial Service for Pete Dunne

* Dante Chen returns to action

* Ivy Nile vs. Kay Lee Ray

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round: The Creed Brothers vs. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round: Legado del Fantasma vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe

* WALTER vs. Roderick Strong in the main event