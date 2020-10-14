WWE Announces New Partnership With Beer Brands

Cerveza Victoria has been announced as the official beer of WWE SummerSlam. WWE and Constellation Brands announced their new multi-platform partnership today, which will see Victoria beer sponsor the 2021 SummerSlam pay-per-view as the “Official Beer of SummerSlam.” The partnership will also see the Corona and Modelo beer brands invest in the partnership with WWE.

Here is the full announcement with details on the involvement at next year’s SummerSlam PPV-