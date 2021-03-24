WWE Announces New Residency At Yuengling Center

WWE has officially announced that the ThunderDome is headed to Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL. The first show to air from the venue will be the post-WrestleMania RAW on 4/12.

WWE did not announce how long the new residency at Yuengling Center will run for but we will keep you updated. WWE will finish their Tropicana Field residency next week with pre-WrestleMania tapings.

Here is the full announcement issued by WWE today, with comments from Kevin Dunn-