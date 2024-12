WWE.com announced the following for tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Hartford, CT.

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens have final word before Saturday Night’s Main Event

Just one day away from Saturday Night’s Main Event, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will have one final word before they clash for the title.What will the two embittered rivals say to each other?Don’t miss this epic confrontation, tonight at 8/7 C on USA!

Join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results.