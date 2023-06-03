WWE Announces New Segment, Matches For Monday’s RAW

You can officially pencil in some new matches and segments for this coming Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw.

WWE has announced that Cody Rhodes will appear as the special guest on a new installment of Miz TV with The Miz on this coming week’s show.

Also confirmed for the show is Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, as well as Zoey Stark vs. Natalya & Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville in Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying matches.

