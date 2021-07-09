WWE Announces New September Dates Including Extreme Rules

WWE confirmed today that the Extreme Rules PPV will take place on Sunday 11/26 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH.

WWE also announced new TV tapings and live events today, for the month of September. Tickets go on sale next Friday 7/16.

The following details were sent to us this morning-

WWE announces additional dates on September live touring schedule

STAMFORD, Conn., July 9, 2021 – WWE today announced additional live events as part of the company’s touring schedule. They include:

– Saturday, September 11: Supershow – Capital One Arena in Washington DC

– Sunday, September 12: Supershow – Times Union Center in Albany, NY

– Monday, September 13: Raw – TD Garden in Boston, MA

– Friday, September 17: SmackDown – State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA

– Saturday, September 18: WWE Live – North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, SC

– Sunday, September 19: WWE Live – James Brown Arena in Augusta, GA

– Monday, September 20: Raw – PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC

– Friday, September 24: SmackDown – Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

– Saturday, September 25: Supershow – Giant Center in Hershey, PA

– Sunday, September 26: Extreme Rules – Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH

– Monday, September 27: Raw – Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH

Tickets for these live events go on-sale next Friday, July 16 at 10 am local time in each market.

Additional tour stops and on-sale dates will be announced in the coming weeks.