WWE has announced two new SmackDown matches for tonight.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend against The New Day in a Street Fight.

Rick Boogs vs. Sami Zayn will also take place, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will be in Boogs’ corner. Zayn is the #1 contender to Nakamura.

WWE previously announced a segment with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for tonight.

