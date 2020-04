WWE has announced a new documentary special on The Undertaker for the WWE Network.

“The Last Ride” will air soon on the WWE Network as a limited series event. The special series will feature current WWE Superstars and WWE Hall of Famers, including Vince McMahon, Steve Austin, and The Deadman himself.

WWE will air a special sneak peek at “The Last Ride” during Night Two of WrestleMania 36 on Sunday night.

Taker will face AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match during Night One of WrestleMania 36 tonight.