WWE Announces New SummerSlam Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal is now official for WWE SummerSlam.
Here is the updated card for the SummerSlam PPV, scheduled for 8/21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas-
WWE Universal Championship Match: John Cena vs. Roman Reigns (C)
WWE Championship Match: Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley (C)
Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Championship : Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nikki A.S.H. (C)
SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair (C)
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Mysterios vs. The Usos (C)
WWE United States Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Sheamus (C)
Edge vs. Seth Rollins
Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal