WWE Announces New SummerSlam Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal is now official for WWE SummerSlam.

Here is the updated card for the SummerSlam PPV, scheduled for 8/21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas-

WWE Universal Championship Match: John Cena vs. Roman Reigns (C)

WWE Championship Match: Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley (C)

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Championship : Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nikki A.S.H. (C)

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair (C)

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Mysterios vs. The Usos (C)

WWE United States Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Sheamus (C)

Edge vs. Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal