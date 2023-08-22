WWE Announces New Title Match For Payback PLE, Updated Lineup

You can officially pencil in a new championship contest for the next WWE premium live event on the 2023 calendar.

On this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, the company confirmed the addition of Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s World Championship to the lineup for the September 2 premium live event, WWE Payback 2023, which takes place at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

The Ripley-Rodriguez bout was announced after Rodriguez beat down Ripley on this week’s Raw and announced that she has been medically cleared to return to the ring, and that Adam Pearce has made the women’s title bout official.

Previously announced for WWE Payback 2023 is Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, as well as Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch III inside of a Steel Cage.

