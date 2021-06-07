WWE Announces Next “Broken Skull Sessions” Interview

WWE has announced that the legendary Mick Foley will be Steve Austin’s next guest for “Broken Skull Sessions” on Peacock/WWE Network.
The Foley episode will air on Sunday 6/20 – the same day as the WWE Hell in a Cell PPV.
Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest.
Birthday boy @RealMickFoley joins @steveaustinBSR on the next #BrokenSkullSessions, streaming Sunday, June 20, exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else. https://t.co/l5CNvi8mUi pic.twitter.com/e31QTthnyb
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 7, 2021