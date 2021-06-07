WWE Announces Next “Broken Skull Sessions” Interview

WWE has announced that the legendary Mick Foley will be Steve Austin’s next guest for “Broken Skull Sessions” on Peacock/WWE Network.

The Foley episode will air on Sunday 6/20 – the same day as the WWE Hell in a Cell PPV.

