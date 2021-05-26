WWE Announces Next Three Events On Upcoming Tour

WWE issued the following announcement to confirm the next 3 dates on the 25 city tour that kicks off in July-

WWE announces next three dates on 25-city summer tour

STAMFORD, Conn., May 26, 2021 – WWE today announced the next three live events as part of its 25-city touring schedule this summer.

The tour now includes:

-Friday, July 23: SmackDown – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland

-Monday, July 26: Raw – T-Mobile Center in Kansas City

-Friday, July 30: SmackDown – Target Center in Minneapolis

Tickets for the live events in Cleveland, Kansas City and Minneapolis go sale next Friday, June 4 at 10 am local time in each market.

Additional tour stops and on-sale dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

WWE previously announced the following dates- 7/16 SmackDown in Houston at Toyota Center, 7/18 Money in the Bank PPV in Ft. Worth at Dickies Arena, 7/19 RAW in Dallas at American Airlines Arena. Tickets for those shows went on sale today.