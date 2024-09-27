WWE issued the following:
WWE® ANNOUNCES NINE LIVE EVENTS AS PART OF ANNUAL HOLIDAY TOUR
Tickets On Sale Friday, October 4 at 10am Local
September 27, 2024 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced nine live events including the company’s live holiday tour.
Tickets for each live event go on sale Friday, October 4 at 10am local. Visit wwe.com/events for more information.
Thursday, December 26
Jacksonville, FL
WWE Live Holiday Tour
Vystar Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Friday, December 27
Pittsburgh, PA
WWE Live Holiday Tour
PPG Paints Arena
Friday, December 27
Tampa, FL
Friday Night SmackDown
Amalie Arena
Saturday, December 28
Baltimore, MD
WWE Live Holiday Tour
CFG Bank Arena
Saturday, December 28
Orlando, FL
WWE Live Holiday Tour
Kia Center
Sunday, December 29
Chicago, IL
WWE Live Holiday Tour
Allstate Arena
Sunday, December 29
Miami, FL
WWE Live Holiday Tour
Kaseya Center
Monday, December 30
Houston, TX
Monday Night RAW
Toyota Center
Monday, December 30
Detroit, MI
WWE Live Holiday Tour
Little Caesars Arena
