WWE issued the following:

WWE® ANNOUNCES NINE LIVE EVENTS AS PART OF ANNUAL HOLIDAY TOUR

Tickets On Sale Friday, October 4 at 10am Local

September 27, 2024 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced nine live events including the company’s live holiday tour.

Tickets for each live event go on sale Friday, October 4 at 10am local. Visit wwe.com/events for more information.

Thursday, December 26

Jacksonville, FL

WWE Live Holiday Tour

Vystar Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Friday, December 27

Pittsburgh, PA

WWE Live Holiday Tour

PPG Paints Arena

Friday, December 27

Tampa, FL

Friday Night SmackDown

Amalie Arena

Saturday, December 28

Baltimore, MD

WWE Live Holiday Tour

CFG Bank Arena

Saturday, December 28

Orlando, FL

WWE Live Holiday Tour

Kia Center

Sunday, December 29

Chicago, IL

WWE Live Holiday Tour

Allstate Arena

Sunday, December 29

Miami, FL

WWE Live Holiday Tour

Kaseya Center

Monday, December 30

Houston, TX

Monday Night RAW

Toyota Center

Monday, December 30

Detroit, MI

WWE Live Holiday Tour

Little Caesars Arena

