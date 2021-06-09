WWE Announces Nominations For 3 Documentaries

WWE has announced that documentaries on Edge, Goldberg and Jey Uso have been recognized as finalists at the upcoming New York Festivals TV & Film Awards. The following was issued on the nominations today-

WWE boasts three finalists at New York Festivals TV & Film Awards

Three of WWE’s highly acclaimed documentaries have been recognized as Finalists for the upcoming New York Festivals TV & Film Awards: WWE 24: Edge – The Second Mountain, WWE Chronicle: Jey Uso, and WWE Untold: Goldberg’s Streak.

WWE 24: Edge – The Second Mountain is up for “Documentary: Biography/Profiles.”

WWE Chronicle: Jey Uso earned the nod for “Craft: Films/Productions: Cinematography.”

WWE Untold: Goldberg’s streak is in the running for “Streaming: Streaming Documentary.”

Winners will be announced at the Storytellers Gala honoring Radio and TV & Film Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the NAB show in Las Vegas.

New York Festivals TV & Film Awards “honors content in all lengths and forms from over 50 countries. Embracing all aspects of the Television and Film industries, categories mirror today’s global trends and encourage the next generation of story-tellers by recognizing innovators in 14 Category Groups: News Programs, News Reports/Features, Sports Programs, Documentary, Entertainment Programs, Entertainment Specials, Program Crafts, Promotions/Station IDs & Opens, Promo/ID & Open Crafts, Streaming, Student, Films, Corporate Image, and Film Crafts.”