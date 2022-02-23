WWE Announces NXT North American Championship Match And More For Next Week

WWE has announced that Carmelo Hayes will defend the NXT North American Championship against Pete Dunne next Tuesday night.

Here is the updated NXT lineup for next week-

-Gunther vs. Solo Sikoa

-Carmelo Hayes defends NXT North American Championship vs. Pete Dunne

-The Dirty Dawgs vs. Bron Breakker & Tommaso Ciampa

-Wendy Choo & Dakota Kai vs. Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta (Women’s Dusty Classic Round 1)

-Cora Jade & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon (Women’s Dusty Classic Round 1)

