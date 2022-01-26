WWE Announces NXT North American Championship Match For Vengeance Day

Carmelo Hayes will defend the NXT North American Championship against Cameron Grimes at Vengeance Day.

Grimes defeated Tony D’Angelo to become the new #1 contender on this week’s NXT in the main event.

NXT Vengeance Day takes place on 2/15 from the WWE Performance Center. Here are the confirmed matches so far

-NXT North American Championship: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Cameron Grimes

-Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals:MSK or Edris Enofe/Malik Blade vs. Creed Brothers or GYV

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest.