WWE Announces NXT Tag Team Championship Has Been Relinquished

The NXT Tag Team Championships have been relinquished. We reported earlier this week that WWE released MSK’s Nash Carter following abuse allegations from his wife, Impact Wrestling talent Kimber Lee. This was just three days after MSK won the championships from Imperium at Stand & Deliver.

Now WWE has announced that the championships have been relinquished, and new champions will be crowned on Tuesday’s NXT episode.

WWE’s announcement did not mention MSK, and they have now acknowledged Carter’s departure as of this writing. Carter’s WWE profile page is still live as of this writing.

WWE had previously announced Grayson Waller and Sanga vs. MSK with the titles on the line for Tuesday’s show, but that was before Carter’s departure. There is no word yet on who will compete for the titles on Tuesday, and there’s also no word on what this means for Wes Lee’s future.