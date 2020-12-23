WWE Announces NXT Year End Awards

The WWE NXT Year-End Awards are returning for 2020. WWE has announced the first few categories for the awards. The winners will be revealed during the December 30 NXT episode on the USA Network. The awards will cover NXT and NXT UK. Fan voting is now open at the links provided. WWE will be releasing more categories and nominees later today, but for now the following categories have been announced – Breakout Star of the Year, Rivalry of the Year, Tag Team of the Year, Male Competitor of the Year.

Stay tuned for the full list. Below are the current list of categories and nominees:

Breakout Star of the Year – VOTE HERE

* Pat McAfee

* Damian Priest

* Shotzi Blackheart

* Cameron Grimes

* Dexter Lumis

* Timothy Thatcher

* Raquel Gonzalez

* Santos Escobar

* Ilja Dragunov

Rivalry of the Year – VOTE HERE

* Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

* Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai

* Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano

* Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes

* Shotzi Blackheart vs. Robert Stone

* Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

* WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov

* Kay Lee Ray vs. Piper Niven

Tag Team of the Year – VOTE HERE

* Undisputed ERA

* Oney and Danny

* Breezango

* Imperium

* Gallus

* Legado Del Fantasma

Male Competitor of the Year – VOTE HERE

* Finn Bálor

* Adam Cole

* Johnny Gargano

* Keith Lee

* WALTER

* Tommaso Ciampa