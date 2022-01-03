WWE Announces Opener & Main Event For RAW

WWE has just announced that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will open tonight’s post-Day 1 edition of RAW, the first red brand show of 2022.

WWE has also announced that Lesnar’s next challenger will be determined in tonight’s RAW main event. A Fatal 4 Way will take place tonight to determine the new #1 contender to challenge Lesnar at the Royal Rumble on January 29. That match will feature former champion Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley.

