WWE Announces Opening Match For Commercial-Free First Hour Of NXT

WWE NXT will be presented commercial free for the first hour this evening.
WWE confirmed that the weekly NXT on USA show, much like Monday Night Raw last night, will air without any commercials for the first hour this evening.
Additionally, the company has announced Mustafa Ali vs. Axiom as the opening match for the show.
Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.
🚨 🚨 🚨 #WWENXT will start commercial-free and KICK OFF with @AliWWE vs. @Axiom_WWE TONIGHT!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/GJZ49cKKH1
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 8, 2023