WWE Announces Pair Of Big Matches For Next Week’s NXT On USA

By
Matt Boone
-
(Photo Credit: WWE)

You can officially pencil in two matches for next week’s WWE NXT show.

On tap for the weekly two-hour WWE on NXT show scheduled for next Tuesday night are a pair of high-profile bouts involving two champions.

The NXT North American Championship will be on-the-line, when Wes Lee puts his title on-the-line against Charlie Dempsey.

Also announced is a three-way showdown with Gallus vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Diyad.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com next Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR