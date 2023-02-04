WWE Announces Pair Of Matches For Next Week’s SmackDown

You can officially pencil in two matches for next week’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.
During the closing moments of this week’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand television program, two big matches were made official for next week’s show.
Scheduled for next week’s show are the following pair of matches:
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (2/10/2023)* The Usos (C) vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet (SmackDown Tag-Team Titles)
* Rey Mysterio vs. Madcap Moss vs. Karrion Kross vs. Santos Escobar (I-C Title Eliminator)
Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com next Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.