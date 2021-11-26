WWE Announces Premiere Date For Rumble Animated Film

WWE announced the following today-

“Rumble” comes to Paramount+ Dec. 15

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced that the animated feature film “Rumble,” from Paramount Animation, will premiere exclusively on the service on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Starring Will Arnett, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch and more, “Rumble” is an entertaining and original animated family film that celebrates moving to your own groove and paving your own unique path to success.

“We are thrilled to build on our recent success with family-friendly films and bring ‘Rumble’s’ entertaining and inspiring underdog story to Paramount+ this holiday season,” said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming.

Produced by Paramount Animation in association with WWE Studios and with Walden Media and Reel FX Animation Studios, the film features an all-star voice cast, including Geraldine Viswanathan, Terry Crews, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Tony Danza, Susan Kelechi Watson, Tony Shalhoub, Bridget Everett, Greta Lee, Ben Schwartz, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Michael Buffer and Charles Barkley.

In a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, “Rumble’s” teenage Winnie seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps by coaching a loveable underdog monster into a champion.

Based on the graphic novel “Monster on the Hill” by Rob Harrell, “Rumble” is directed by Hamish Grieve, with a screenplay by Hamish Grieve and Matt Lieberman, and is produced by Brad Booker and Mark Bakshi. Executive producers are Steve O’Brien, Chuck Peil, Frank Smith, Naia Cucukov, Jeff Fierson, Susan Levison and Richard Lowell.